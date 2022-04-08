Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
Family enterprises represent more than 35 per cent of Canada’s real GDP and account for nearly half of all private sector jobs, according to a 2019 report by Family Enterprise Canada and the Conference Board of Canada. Yet, their future is uncertain. As baby boomers continue to exit the workforce, experts say the next generation is widely unprepared to take over and protect this vital part of the national economy. What skills and knowledge will new business leaders and entrepreneurs need to carry on the family enterprise legacy?
The Globe and Mail presented the Future of the Family Enterprise webcast on April 4, to explore strategies to equip the next generation of business leaders to sustain, grow and innovate Canada’s family enterprises.
Rita Trichur, senior business writer and editor with The Globe and Mail started the event with an in-depth interview focused on risks and opportunities facing family enterprises today, featuring Peter Jaskiewicz, full professor and University Research Chair in Enduring Entrepreneurship with Telfer School of Management.
Up next, a panel of experts including business leaders from family enterprises discussed strategies, gaps, and next steps for a successful transition. The panel included Arjan Stephens, president of Que Pasa Mexican Foods and general manager of Nature’s Path Organic; Patricia Saputo, co-founder, executive chairperson of the board and strategic advisor with Crysalia; and Margaret Hudson, president and CEO of Burnbrae Farms Limited.
