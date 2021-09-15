Are we ready to gather?

Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.

How are Canadians feeling about returning to events, live sports and gatherings? The Globe and Mail hosted a webcast on September 14 to bring experts together to discuss health, safety and public perception as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Missed the live event or would like to view it again? Scroll down to the video player below to watch the full webcast.

Kelly Grant, national health reporter with The Globe and Mail, moderated the webcast, opening with a conversation with Darrell Bricker, global CEO with Ipsos Public Affairs. Mr. Bricker shared public polling insights on Canadians’ views and comfort levels related to gatherings and the return to pre-pandemic activities.

Following the interview, a panel discussion focused on the evolving COVID-19 situation, public health and safety considerations, and measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus as activities such as live sports resume. The panel included the following speakers:

Dave Iacobelli, president and general manager with The Clorox Company Canada;

Dr. Sarah Funnell, associate medical officer of health, Ottawa Public Health;

Dr. Raywat Deonandan, epidemiologist and associate professor with the University of Ottawa;

Christina Litz, chief brand and commercial officer with True North Sports + Entertainment.

Watch the full webcast (70 minutes) below:

The webcast was presented by The Globe and Mail, with sponsor support from Clorox Company Canada.