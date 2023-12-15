Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming every sector of Canada’s economy but some of the most significant applications are in health care, where it is increasing the speed and accuracy of disease detection. Patients seeking a diagnosis - especially of a rare disorder - often endure years of appointments, tests, and false leads, according to 2023 data from the Canadian Organization for Rare Disorders.
AI holds the promise to change that. The Globe and Mail hosted a webcast on December 12 to explore opportunities and considerations related to the use of AI in medicine, and what the technology means for health care providers and patients.
Sean Silcoff, technology reporter with The Globe and Mail, moderated a panel discussion featuring views from research, investment and patient advocacy. The panelists shared insights on the often fraught journey patients experience when seeking a diagnosis, especially for a rare disorder. They also discussed how AI can remove some of the guesswork and manual processes for physicians and clinicians. The discussion covered risks and considerations related to AI, such as quality of data and potential bias. The panel included:
- Dr. Angela Genge, executive director of the ALS Center of Excellence, and director of the ALS Clinic with the Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital
- Alice Williams, board member with the Wilson Disease Association and the Canadian Association for Rare Disorders
- Ricky Mehra, managing director of Continuum Health Ventures and partner with NextMed.Health
- Dr. Vallijah Subasri, AI Scientist, Peter Munk Cardiac Centre at UHN
