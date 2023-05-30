Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
There are currently more than one million vacant jobs in Canada, according to a 2022 report by Scotia Economics. The same report shows 40 per cent of organizations are facing near-record high labour shortages, limiting their capacity for growth.
The shortages, along with the rapid pace of digital transformation, are underscoring the need for investment in education, upskilling, and training, especially for marginalized groups. That was the key takeaway at The Globe and Mail’s May 15 event called Future Workforce - How will Canada compete?
The afternoon event brought economists, educators, inclusion and skills experts together to discuss how Canada might better leverage the skills and credentials of newcomers, upskill and reskill talent for the digital era, and support youth to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.
View the event replay below:
