Canadian business leaders are navigating a time of rapid and unprecedented change. On Jan. 30, The Globe and Mail hosted a hybrid event, The Business Owner’s Summit, focused on recalibrating for growth while positioning business for new opportunities.
Speakers shared strategies and tools essential for mid-market company leaders to excel in the shifting economic landscape, focusing on the different facets of a business that are imperative for sustained success.
The event began with opening remarks from The Globe and Mail’s David Parkinson, deputy head of newsroom development and Tanya Knight, executive vice president of clients and services at MNP.
Parkinson then interviewed Jean-François Perrault, senior vice-president and chief economist of Scotiabank, on the most significant opportunities and challenges mid-market business leaders are facing in view of economic indicators and shifting markets.
Next, the audience moved into breakout sessions.
Globe and Mail independent business reporter, Chris Hannay, interviewed Sterling Wong, CEO of Leads On Demand on digital transformation success.
Clare O’Hara, wealth management and Globe investor reporter interviewed Margaret Hudson, the president and CEO of Burnbrae Farms Limited, on navigating the family business.
Globe and Mail personal finance reporter, Erica Alini, interviewed Loren G. Rafeson, partner of growth equity partners at BDC on financial strategies for mid-market business owners.
Next, Dayo Kefentse, managing director of DM&C, interviewed Jacqueline Prehogan, the co-founder and CEO of Canada Pooch, as well as the co-founder and chief brand officer of Open Farm on building a global brand.
Following the interview, Globe and Mail standards editor, Sandra E. Martin, interviewed SMC lead of Microsoft Canada, Deidre Lipton on business efficiency.
Next, was the day’s last group of breakout sessions.
Alexandra Posadzki, telecom reporter with The Globe and Mail hosted a session on cybersecurity. Posadzki was joined by Phil Fodchuk, partner and national cyber security and privacy leader at MNP, and Sumit Bhatia, chief business officer of the Toronto Business Development Centre. Bhatia is also an advisor and entrepreneur in residence for Toronto Metropolitan University’s Cybersecure Catalyst.
Rita Trichur, senior business writer and columnist at The Globe and Mail interviewed Julia Webster, partner at Baker & McKenzie LLP on regulatory compliance and navigating evolving protocols.
Menaka Raman-Wilms, host of The Globe and Mail’s The Decibel podcast, interviewed Laura Burget, the co-founder of Three Ships Beauty on proactive strategies for dealing with decreasing demand.
Next, Dawn Calleja, editor of Report on Business magazine, hosted an interview with Ricardo Costa, senior vice-president and chief technology officer at Purolator on the next evolution of digital transformation.
The virtual audience then participated in an ask me anything session with Jamelle Lindo, EQ executive and leadership coach. During this session, the audience asked Lindo questions about how to navigate tricky situations using EQ. Adrian Lee, content editor with The Globe and Mail’s opinion section, hosted the session.
The event concluded with a keynote presentation from Canadian historian and author, Laurence B. Mussio, who offered insights on leadership amidst a new era of volatility.
