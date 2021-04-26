Capital markets and climate change

Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.

As the sense of urgency related to climate change continues to mount, investors and financial professionals are increasingly using sustainable finance approaches to guide their market decisions. The Globe and Mail hosted a half-day virtual event on April 20 to bring capital markets experts together with business leaders to discuss the role of sustainable finance in curbing climate change.

The event opened with James Leech, chancellor of Queen’s University in conversation with Jeff Jones, ESG and sustainable finance reporter with The Globe and Mail. Mr. Leech provided an overview of sustainable finance, along with how it is encouraging higher performance and transparency on environmental and social performance among businesses.

Mr. Jones then hosted a panel of investors and capital market experts, sharing views on how they use sustainable finance when making decisions to invest or lend to businesses. The group also discussed the risks and opportunities for Canada with regard to its ability to attract global capital.

The panel included:

Jennifer Reynolds, president and CEO of Toronto Finance International

Ravipal Bains, associate, capital markets and securities with McMillan LLP

Erica Barbosa Vargas, global head of innovation and sustainable finance with SecondMuse Capital

Marty Reed CEO of Evok Innovations

The second half of the event began with a panel of business leaders and experts sharing strategies related to ESG (environmental, social and governance) performance. The panel, moderated by Ryan MacDonald, senior editor of climate, environment and resources with The Globe and Mail, discussed shifts and trends with regard to investor interest in ESG, along with approaches to benchmark performance and incorporate reporting and disclosure.

The panel included:

Carol Wilding, president and CEO of CPA Ontario

Todd Coakwell, ‎senior director of sustainability and ESG disclosure with Nutrien

Diana Vuong, vice-president of finance and CFO with the Vancouver Airport Authority

The event concluded with an interview between Zoe Knight, group head of the Centre of Sustainable Finance with HSBC, and Mr. MacDonald. The discussion covered global trends related to sustainable finance, instruments such as green bonds and growing interest among capital markets in climate change responses such as the protection of biodiversity.

The Globe and Mail presented the Sustainable Finance Summit with sponsor support from HSBC and CPA Ontario.