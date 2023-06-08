Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
CEOs get the glory, but they’re not the whole story. Non-CEO leaders are often the uncelebrated heroes of Canadian industry. They lead high-performance teams, execute on core business strategies and develop transformative new approaches for growth. The Report on Business magazine Best Executives program is an annual award initiative set up to recognize and celebrate 50 exceptional non-CEO leaders at the SVP, EVP and C-Suite levels.
The Globe and Mail hosted the Best Executive Awards on May 24 to recognize and celebrate their achievements. Phillip Crawley, publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail opened the event, before handing off to Dawn Calleja, editor of Report on Business magazine, who emcee’d the event.
First on stage were two Best Executive alumni, Carrie Lysensko (2021), CEO of Zoocasa, and Kevin Hibbert, CFO, senior managing partner and co-head of enterprise shared services group with Sprott Inc. (2022). During the interview Ms. Lysenko and Mr. Hibbert shared views on executive excellence, mentorship and business priorities in the changed economy.
The award ceremony followed, with Globe and Mail journalists recognizing Best Executives across five different categories: Operations, Technology, Sales and Marketing, Finance, and Human Resources. To view the full list of 2023 Best Executives click here.
The Globe and Mail presented the event with sponsor support from KPMG Canada, Walmart Canada and Schneider Electric.