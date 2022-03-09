Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
How should urban mobility evolve in view of climate change, health and safety, and changing societal norms? At a time when sales of new and used vehicles are booming, businesses embrace remote working, and more retail shifts to e-commerce, what solutions will support the movement of people and goods in cities? The Globe Drive Mobility Summit examined these questions and more during a virtual event on March 3, zeroing in on strategies for leaders to leverage new opportunities to create safer, inclusive and sustainable transportation.
Matti Siemiatycki, associate professor with the department of geography and planning at University of Toronto and Petrina Gentile, contributing writer for Globe Drive with The Globe and Mail kicked off the afternoon discussing how city and regional mobility has changed during the pandemic. They also looked at what lies ahead as cities see a boom in private vehicle purchases.
Up next, Jordan Chittley, editor of Globe Drive with The Globe and Mail moderated a panel on clean vehicles featuring Brandy Giannetta, vice-president of policy, regulatory and government affairs with the Canadian Renewable Energy Association; Mike Buff, senior manager of product and programs with Electrify Canada; Scott MacKenzie, senior national manager of external affairs with Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Inc. and Carolyn Kim, director of transportation with Pembina Institute.
After a short break, Oliver Moore, urban affairs reporter with The Globe and Mail tackled new solutions for public transit. The panel included Patrick Condon, professor and James Taylor chair in landscape and liveable environments with UBC; Michael Sutherland, director of urban solutions with Hatch; and Karla Avis-Birch, chief planning officer with Metrolinx.
The last panel of the day, moderated by Adrian Lee, content editor for the Opinion section with The Globe and Mail examined ‘The 15-Minute City’ and what it means for equality and sustainability. The discussion included Emily Reisman, partner with Urban Strategies Inc.; Darnel Harris, executive director of Our Greenway and Lon LaClaire, general manager of engineering services with the City of Vancouver.
To view their full conversation, please see the video playback below, and for more information on upcoming Globe Events, visit our events hub at tgam.ca/events.
The Globe and Mail presented the event with sponsor support from Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Inc.