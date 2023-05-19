Businesses across all sectors of Canada’s economy are declaring goals of net-zero emissions, in some cases by 2030. Though approaches vary, the common denominator in the push to net zero is energy. In sectors such as manufacturing and mining and resources, energy represents the biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions and is the most practical area to tackle.
On May 11, 2023 The Globe and Mail hosted a webcast on the role that technology plays in accelerating decarbonization and energy transition growth opportunities.
Speakers:
- Kim Lauritsen, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Strategy & Energy Markets, OPG
- Jamie Dinsmore, Energy & Resources Industry Lead, Microsoft Canada
- Kendall Dilling, President, Pathways Alliance
- Binnu Jeyakumar, Director Electricity, Pembina Institute
- Sierra Bein, Content Editor, Author of Globe Climate Newsletter, The Globe and Mail (moderator)