Climate change and A.I.

Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.

The Globe and Mail hosted a virtual panel discussion on April 8 to bring technology and sustainability experts together to discuss the role of artificial intelligence (A.I.) in addressing climate change.

The group shared examples of how cities, businesses and researchers are using A.I. to assess the environmental impact of projects, industries and capital investments, and to prepare for the changing climate. The panel covered risks, considerations and opportunities tied to A.I. across a range of sectors including energy, urban planning and automotive.

Story continues below advertisement

Missed the live event or would like to view it again? Scroll down to the video, below.

Ivan Semeniuk, science reporter with The Globe and Mail, moderated the panel. Speakers included:

Alán Aspuru-Guzik, professor with the University of Toronto and faculty member with Vector Institute;

Michelle Lancaster, director of sustainability with Microsoft;

Priya Donti, co-founder and chair of Climate Change AI;

Geoff Cape, founder and CEO of Evergreen.

View the full discussion below:

The Globe and Mail presented the event with sponsor support from Microsoft.