Climate change and Canadian agriculture

How will climate change affect agriculture in Canada? The Globe and Mail hosted a live webcast on January 27 to bring farmers and experts together to discuss weather-related considerations in food production.

Ryan MacDonald, senior editor of climate, environment and resources with The Globe and Mail moderated the discussions.

The event opened with an interview featuring Evan Fraser, director of the Arrell Food Institute with the University of Guelph. Professor Fraser shared perspective on what a changing climate means to agriculture in Canada. Watch the video below for his views on:

How a longer growing season will open up new opportunities and risks in Canadian agriculture

Canada’s vulnerability to shortages of fruits and vegetables owing to our reliance on imports from California

How technology is changing agriculture through applications such as vertical farming in cities and LED lights in greenhouses to support the growth of more produce in Canada

Following the interview with Professor Fraser, a panel of farmers and experts discussed practical approaches to sustainable agriculture. The panel featured:

Murad Al-Katib, president and CEO of AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. in Regina

Denise Hockaday, business head with The Climate Corporation (a subsidiary of Bayer), in Waterloo, Ont.

Andrea Stroeve-Sawa, owner of Shipwheel Cattle Feeders Ltd., based near Taber, Alberta

Watch the video below to hear how Ms. Stroeve-Sawa is using regenerative agriculture on her farm to protect and build soil, and to capture carbon emissions. Mr. Murad shared views on the growing demand for protein around the world, and the supports needed by the Canadian agriculture sector – including digital infrastructure – to meet that demand through sustainable approaches.

Ms. Hockaday discussed how data and technology are helping farmers make informed decisions and better manage their resources, supporting sustainable food production.

Watch the full video

The webcast, called “The Climate Effect – Securing Canada’s food supply,” was the first in a series of three events titled the “Future of Farming,” presented by The Globe and Mail with support from Bayer.