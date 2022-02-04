Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
With climate change in mind, businesses and consumers are increasingly seeking to shift to a circular economy. While the concept draws on established tenets such as recycling and waste reduction, the circular economy goes far beyond that, upending old notions of consumption and disposal. On January 25, 2022, The Globe hosted a webcast that provided advice to business leaders on shifting their operations, product design and supply chains to a circular approach.
The event started with an insightful interview featuring Tima Bansal, Canada research chair in business sustainability with the Ivey Business School, in conversation with The Globe and Mail’s senior editor of climate, environment and resources, Ryan MacDonald. The webcast then continued with a panel discussion with Sheri Hinish, global executive partner of sustainable supply chain, finance, and circularity practice leader for IBM; Julie Poitras-Saulnier, CEO and co-founder of LOOP Mission; Bilal Jarmakani, managing director and founder of Solar X and Tim Faveri, vice-president of sustainability and shared value with Maple Leaf Foods.
