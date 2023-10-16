Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
As organizations across Canada strive to reduce their emissions, many are realizing they can’t do it alone. Whether it’s collaborating with a technology innovator, energy company, or even a competitor, partnerships are proving to speed progress on climate action.
On Thursday, September 28 The Globe and Mail hosted a webcast on what strategies executives are using to access technology and expertise to reduce emissions.
Speakers:
- Alex Osborne-Saponja, Associate Director - Sustainalytics
- David Redfern, President & Chief Executive Officer, Eastern Canada, Lafarge
- Gayle Schueller, Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, 3M
- Apoorv Sinha, Founder, Carbon Upcycling Technologies
- Monica Feregrino, Vice President Operations, MineSense Technologies Ltd.
- Ryan MacDonald, Senior Editor - Climate, Environment and Resources, The Globe and Mail (moderator)
The Globe and Mail presented the event with sponsor support from 3M. To learn about upcoming events please see www.globeandmail.com/events.