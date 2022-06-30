Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
Canada’s future looks vastly different today compared to 2019. The global pandemic has changed just about every facet of daily life – from work, education and health care to recreation, travel and business. At the same time, long-standing priorities including climate change, Indigenous reconciliation, housing and health continue to build in urgency. Canada’s role in the world is also changing, along with our relationship with the U.S. What steps will support our nation’s recovery and secure a prosperous future?
The Globe and Mail hosted the first event in a series called the Future of Canada on June 22 to bring national voices together to chart a new roadmap for Canada in a changing world.
Missed the event or would like to view it again? See the video players below.
Sandra Martin, head of newsroom development with The Globe and Mail opened the event before handing off to Tareq Hadhad, founder of Peace by Chocolate. Mr. Hadhad shared his story of coming to Canada from Syria as a refugee and building a life in Nova Scotia. He also reflected on the values of Canada that support diversity and inclusion.
Ms. Martin then moderated a panel discussion focused on people and population as Canada seeks to expand in part through immigration. The panel discussed obstacles newcomers face when trying to settle in Canada and participate in the economy. They also shared views on the role of Indigenous populations in Canada’s future, and calls to action on equitable housing, health and education. The panel included:
- Philip Ducharme, vice president of entrepreneurship and procurement with the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business;
- Shamira Madhany, managing director for Canada, and deputy executive director with World Education Services;
- Diana Lee, vice president of diversity and Inclusion with TD Bank Group;
- Dr. Kwame McKenzie, CEO of Wellesley Institute.
Following the panel David Parkinson, economics columnist with The Globe and Mail discussed the future of Canada’s economy with Carolyn Rogers, senior deputy governor with the Bank of Canada. The conversation spanned inflation, interest rates and the economic outlook for Canada.
Canada’s economy depends in large part on the U.S. To provide an update on bilateral relations and political shifts in the U.S. David Frum, social and political commentator and staff writer at The Atlantic participated in an interview with Konrad Yakabuski, staff columnist at The Globe and Mail. Mr. Frum discussed the outlook on U.S. trade protectionism, along with other factors influencing the U.S. political landscape.
Shifting to a more global view, The Honourable Bob Rae, ambassador and permanent representative of Canada to the United Nations discussed the situation in Ukraine with Doug Saunders, international affairs columnist with The Globe and Mail. The conversation covered threats to democracy and Canada’s current and potential role in world leadership.
The afternoon’s discussions centred on business, resources and technology, opening with an interview focused on A.I. with Maithili Mavinkurve, vice president of data at TradeX, and Mahima Pushkarna, senior user experience designer, people + AI Research Initiative with Google. They were joined on stage by Ivan Semeniuk, science reporter with The Globe and Mail. The group talked about emerging A.I. capabilities and issues such as data ownership and security.
Given Canada’s significant dependence on extractive resources for employment and economic growth, the day featured a panel discussion on the future of energy. The panel shared insights on the development of clean energy in Canada, leadership by Indigenous communities in infrastructure projects, and emissions reduction targets for the oil sands. Kelly Cryderman, Alberta reporter with The Globe and Mail moderated the panel, which included:
- Wendy Franks, executive vice president of strategy & investment management with Northland Power Inc.;
- Kevin Krausert, CEO and co-founder of Avatar Innovations Inc.;
- Sharleen Gale, Chief, Fort Nelson First Nation; and chair of the First Nations Major Projects Coalition;
- Martha Hall Findlay, Chief Climate Officer, Suncor.
Picking up on the theme of climate change from the future of energy discussion, the next panel explored sustainable leadership. Moderated by Kathryn Blaze Baum, environment reporter with The Globe and Mail, the panel covered strategies to achieve net zero, community-based solutions for climate change mitigation and adaptation, and the role of business. The group included:
- Jesse McCormick, director of research, innovation, and legal affairs with the First Nations Major Projects Coalition;
- James Scongack, chief development officer and executive vice president of operational services with Bruce Power;
- James Larsen, CEO of e-Zinc;
- Kehkashan Basu, United Nations Human Rights Champion, and founder-president of Green Hope Foundation.
To close out the afternoon Dan Breznitz, professor and Munk Chair of Innovation Studies in the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy with University of Toronto joined Matt Lundy, economics reporter with The Globe and Mail for a conversation about Canada’s flagging innovation performance. Mr. Breznitz urged businesses to leverage its educated and skilled workforce by investing in modern technologies and processes.
