Curbing emissions in buildings

Residential, commercial and industrial buildings are the third largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in Canada, next to energy and transportation. As Canada embarks on a goal to become a net-zero carbon nation by 2050 what role will buildings play?

The Globe and Mail hosted a webcast on May 13 to bring infrastructure and energy experts together to discuss solutions and strategies to reduce the carbon footprint of the built environment.

Alex Bozikovic, staff columnist and architecture critic with The Globe and Mail hosted and moderated the event, opening with an interview with Thomas Mueller, president and CEO of the Canada Green Building Council.

Mr. Mueller set the stage for the discussion by highlighting where the main opportunities lie for sustainable buildings, and actions policy makers and industry might take now to support the climate change response.

Following the interview, Mr. Bozikovic moderated a panel of building and energy experts including:

Jason Wolfe, director of energy solutions with FortisBC

Shoshanna Saxe, assistant professor and Canada research chair in sustainable infrastructure with the University of Toronto

Mehrnoosh Ebrahimzadeh, national energy and sustainability manager with Colliers International

Roya Khaleeli, director of sustainability and innovation with Minto Communities

The panel discussed key drivers of building sustainability, design and planning strategies for a lower carbon footprint, the role of tenants, occupants and homeowners in supporting efforts to address climate change, and solutions for energy conservation and efficiency.

