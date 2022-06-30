Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
As more and more devices at home, in public and in business are connected to the Internet of Things, where are the potential weak spots and entry points for cyberattacks and data breaches? What security and privacy risks are posed to Canada in the era of Industry 4.0 and Energy 4.0?
The Globe and Mail hosted a webcast on May 19 to bring experts together to explore cybersecurity in a connected world. The discussions covered policies, investments and strategies for business, government and citizens to lower the risks.
Missed the live event or would like to view it again? See the video player, below.
Temur Durrani, technology reporter with The Globe and Mail moderated the event, beginning with a conversation with Bob Gordon, strategic advisor with the Canadian Cyber Threat Exchange. Mr. Gordon covered the changing threat landscape related to cybersecurity in view of the increasing trend toward connected devices in business and society.
Following the interview, a panel of business and technology leaders discussed strategies to identify security risks and to help safeguard against cyber breaches and attacks. The panel included:
- John Hewie, national security officer with Microsoft Canada;
- Colin Singh Dhillon, CTO with the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association
- Gwen Beauchemin, CEO and security consultant with Tillet Consulting and independent board member.
View the full event (60 minutes) below.
The Globe and Mail presented the event with sponsor support from Microsoft. To learn about upcoming Globe and Mail events visit www.globeandmail.com/events.