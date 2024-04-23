Data Resiliency: Safeguarding business through cyberattacks

Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
Data resiliency has entered the corporate lexicon. It reflects the understanding that data breaches are going to happen, but a company’s ability to ensure business continuity is essential. On April 17, 2024 The Globe and Mail hosted a webcast featuring cybersecurity experts who offered insights on how to prevent, withstand and rebound from a cyberattack.
Speakers:
- Ruth E. Promislow, Partner, Bennett Jones
- Sam Werner, VP, Storage Product Management, IBM
- Robert Gordon, Strategic Advisor, Canadian Cyber Threat Exchange (CCTX)
- Steve Magowan, Vice President, Cyber Security, Cineplex
- Ali Abbas Mehboob Hirji, Advisor, siberX
- Temur Durrani, National Reporter, The Globe and Mail (moderator)
The Globe and Mail presented the event with sponsor support from IBM. To learn about upcoming events please visit www.globeandmail.com/events.