As Canada works toward its target of net-zero emissions by the year 2050, electric vehicles will have a vital role to play. But is Canada is moving quickly enough to build charging infrastructure to support mass electrification? The Globe and Mail hosted a webcast on September 14 to bring experts in energy, mobility and electrification together to discuss how to accelerate the build-out of charging capacity.
Petrina Gentile, contributing writer with Globe Drive at The Globe and Mail, moderated the event, starting with an interview with Andrew Grainger, Canadian power and utilities consulting leader with EY. Mr. Grainger discussed where Canada is now relative to other jurisdictions with regard to the number of charging stations. He also commented on recent developments at the federal level to spur progress.
Following the interview a panel of energy and sustainability experts discussed specific strategies to predict where charging stations will be required, how to balance electricity demand and approaches by public transit authorities to electrify.
The panel included:
- Steve Boccadoro, president, Eaton Canada;
- Louise Lévesque, policy director with Electric Mobility Canada;
- Adam Arnold, manager of transit integration with Metrolinx;
- Alec Tsang, manager of electric vehicle infrastructure planning with BC Hydro.
