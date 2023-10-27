Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
Through the generations menopause has largely been a taboo topic, leaving countless women to go through the transition on their own.
As menopause continues to come out of the shadows, more conversations are taking place among women, employers, health care providers and society at large. Even so, misperceptions, information gaps and stereotypes persist.
On October 18, World Menopause Day, The Globe and Mail hosted a webcast to provide information and insights about perimenopause and menopause to women, health care providers, employers and others.
Déjà Leonard, contributor to The Globe and Mail moderated a panel discussion, which included:
- Shirley Weir, founder of Menopause Chicks
- Dr. Shafeena Premji, board member, Canadian Menopause Society and founder/director of the Mahogany Medical Clinic
- Janet Ko, president and co-founder of The Menopause Foundation of Canada
- Dr. Shawna O’Hearn, co-founder and director of the Menopause Society of Nova Scotia
Resources mentioned by the speakers and additional information:
Groundbreaking Report
The Menopause Foundation of Canada just released a groundbreaking report - Menopause and Work in Canada. “For the first time we quantify the $3.5 billion economic impact of the unmanaged symptoms of menopause to the economy, employers and to women,” according to the Foundation:
https://menopausefoundationcanada.ca/news/news-media-releases/
https://menopausefoundationcanada.ca/resources/menopause-inclusive-workplace/
https://menopausefoundationcanada.ca/news/reports/
Resources for Women
- The Menopause Foundation of Canada has free evidence-based resources on their site to help women advocate for their best health during their menopause journey. Before You Go to Your Healthcare Provider provides a simple three-step plan to help women track their symptoms, learn the latest evidence-based information to help manage menopause symptoms, and to prepare for the discussion with their healthcare provider. Download a free Menopause Symptom Tracker and resources to share with your care provider to have a high quality conversation. The link is below.
- The Foundation also has a Find a Physician feature on their web site for people who are seeking a qualified healthcare provider who understands menopause. The list is meant to be a starting point, paired with the above resource (Before You Go to Your Healthcare Provider.
Resources for Partners:
Resources for Employers:
- Menopause and Work in Canada. Download the free Menopause Inclusive Playbook, part of the Menopause Foundation of Canada’s Menopause Works Here campaign.
- Let’s Talk About Menopause in the Workplace
Organizations, Groups and More:
Menopause Chicks (Private Community)
The Canadian Menopause Society (formerly the North American Menopause Society)
Search for a MSCP (Menopause Society Certified Practitioner). Select COUNTRY, then PROVINCE [note this site will be updated in Jan 2024]
Menopause Foundation of Canada
The International Menopause Society
The International Society of Gynecologists
