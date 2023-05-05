Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
Family business leaders typically grapple with more complexity through the various stages of growth and transition. These executives face the usual challenges of running a business, but at the same time they are navigating family dynamics and relationships. This intertwining of business and family can be challenging, and there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. With a generation entering retirement in droves and a changing business landscape, conversations around succession and financial planning are increasingly important for family enterprises.
On April 27, 2023, The Globe and Mail hosted a webcast moderated by wealth management reporter, Clare O’Hara. This conversation featured family enterprise experts and business owners, who shared their strategies and insights on family business planning.
Speakers:
- Tasso Lagios, Managing Partner, Richter
- Peter Jaskiewicz, Full Professor, University Research Chair in Enduring Entrepreneurship, Telfer School of Management
- Rohit Chauhan, Tim Hortons Franchise owner
- Karen Alko, Manager, Community Relations, ABC Recycling Ltd.
The Globe and Mail presented the event with sponsor support from Richter. To view upcoming Globe and Mail events, visit www.globeandmail.com/events.