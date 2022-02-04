Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
AI holds vast potential to improve disease diagnoses, and to support the development of next-gen treatments, medications and therapies. The question is – are health care practitioners ready and equipped to leverage the technology? On January 26, 2022, The Globe hosted a webcast that explored the skills and mindsets needed by health care providers in the era of AI, along with ideas and solutions to close the knowledge gap.
Kelly Grant, national health reporter with The Globe and Mail started with a ‘Skills in Focus’ interview featuring Dr. David Wiljer, executive director of education, technology, and innovation with UHN. Following the interview, a panel discussion featured Helia Mohammadi, chief data scientist and healthcare lead with Microsoft Canada; Tracie Risling, associate professor, Faculty of Nursing, University of Calgary; and president, Canadian Nursing Informatics Association; and Dr. Amol Verma, clinician-scientist with St. Michael’s Hospital, and assistant professor at University of Toronto.
