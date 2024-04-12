Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
Canada’s cities are in growth mode, fueling surging demand for housing, transportation, and services – all against the backdrop of the climate change response.
On March 27, 2024 The Globe and Mail hosted the Globe Drive Urban Mobility Summit. Speakers shared their insights on innovative mobility strategies, as well as the investments and planning needed to maximize health, safety, and sustainability.
The event began with Jordan Chittley, editor of Globe Drive interviewing Andrew Pau, transport sector leader at Deloitte Canada on the macro trends impacting urban transportation and mobility.
Next, Chittley interviewed Shadi Hagag, CEO of Trans-Plan Transportation Engineering and Barbara Gray, general manager of transportation services for the City of Toronto. Their discussions focused on the infrastructure and technology needed to keep up with the growing number of cars in Canada’s urban centres.
Next, Globe Drive contributing writer, Petrina Gentile, hosted a panel focused on e-vehicles. Stephen Beatty, vice-president of corporate at Toyota Canada, J.D. Ney, automotive industry practice leader for Canada at JD Power and Kristine D’Arbelles, senior director of public affairs for CAA National, shared their insights on the consumer demand, cost and infrastructure surrounding e-vehicles.