Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
Acquiring a business can be an advantageous way to expand your market share and grow your revenue. But there is risk involved.
On Tuesday, October 24, 2023, The Globe and Mail hosted a webcast featuring experts sharing their advice on the common challenges associated with buying a business, the handover process and how to mitigate risk before and after purchase.
Speakers:
- Michael Black, Partner, Richter
- Navaid Mansuri, CFO, Dialogue
- Stephanie Ciccarelli, Co-founder of Voices and CMO, Lake
- George Rossolatos, CEO and Managing Partner, Canadian Business Growth Fund
- Jameson Berkow, Capital Markets Reporter, The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail presented the event with sponsor support from Richter. To learn about upcoming events please see www.globeandmail.com/events.