Health equity in the virtual era

Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.

The global pandemic precipitated a rapid shift to virtual appointments and telemedicine. As services that once took place in offices and clinics shift to online, what considerations should we keep in mind related to patient care?

The Globe and Mail hosted a webcast on May 19 to discuss risks, opportunities and considerations related to health care and technology. André Picard, health reporter and columnist with The Globe and Mail moderated a panel discussion including viewpoints from a technology provider, health care professionals and a patient advocate.

Story continues below advertisement

Speakers shared their experiences with virtual care to date, citing the benefits of technology for connecting patients in hospital to family members, and in allowing patients to access services such as mental health care from home. They also discussed challenges related to virtual patient care such as lack of access to technology, devices and data, especially in marginalized communities.

Missed the live event or would like to view it again? Scroll down to the video below.

The panel included the following speakers:

Karen Adams, chief health innovation officer and global head of Enterprise Health Solutions with CloudMD Software & Services Inc.

Dr. Thomas Ungar, psychiatrist-in-chief with St. Michael’s Hospital of Unity Health Toronto

Dr. Simerpreet Sandhanwalia, emergency room physician and co-founder of the South Asian COVID Task Force

Jase Watford, patient advocate and peer mentor

Watch the full video below (60 minutes):

The Globe and Mail presented the webcast with sponsor support from CloudMD Software & Services Inc.