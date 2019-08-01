Highlights from the 2018-2019 Events Season

Event summary produced by the Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.

After an exciting events season covering a plethora of topics, from China—Canada relations to cannabis in the workplace, The Globe Events team finally had time to decompress, chat about the past season, and look back at our favorite moments.

So here it is, a quick roundup of The Globe Events 2018-2019 season.

You Can Learn Charisma

Professor John Antonakis, who studies charisma and leadership, says we can learn to be charismatic. During his keynote speech at our Executive Performance Summit, he outlined the tactics you can employ for increased charisma:

Telling stories Including metaphors and lists in your speech Asking rhetorical questions Using confident body language (eye contact and gestures) The most important: having moral conviction – you need to believe in the vision first

The Future is Now

Fun Fact: The Globe Events team is all female. It was only natural for us to host an event about the advancement of women in the workplace. Our Future is Now event saw attendees from multiple industries, and businesses big and small.

One topic that came up multiple times is the way women approach applying for jobs, with the same advice being reverberated throughout the day: women need to seek out opportunities and go for what they want, even if they’re not sure they’re completely qualified.

Andrew Au, Co-founder and President of Intercept Group North America, a consultancy firm that helps global brands optimize their sales and marketing strategies, summarized what he commonly sees: “Women will apply for the job if they meet 100 per cent of the qualifications. Men will apply if they meet 60 per cent.”

Small Business Summit

During our Be a Better Boss Panel at the 2019 Small Business Summit, two young entrepreneurs stood out: Huda Idrees, CEO of Dot Health and Kiana ‘Rookz’ Eastmond, CEO of Sandbox Studios. Both captivatingly described their approaches to managing people and the lessons they have learned that have bettered their soft skills.

While their businesses are in completely different verticals – Idrees in e-health and Rookz in music, what they both have in common is transparency and communication at the heart of how they manage people at their growing businesses.

Idrees on hiring the “brilliant jerks”

Idrees said a mistake she made early on in her career was ignoring her instincts about a person, because of a specialized skill they had that the company needed.

“We interviewed somebody who kind of felt a bit off. I ignored all my gut feelings about him, hired him onto the team and he was a cause of a lot of people leaving six months in.”

Rookz on managing underperformers

Rookz described one instance when she approached an employee who was underperforming and asked her to describe a job she thought she could perform well in, and then gave her the opportunity to do it. She said the role the employee described created a whole new revenue stream for the business, and this person in now excelling at Sandbox Studios.

Canada and China: The Path Forward

Our event on Canada—China relations provided a rare chance to hear directly from China’s then ambassador to Canada, Lu Shaye, and other influential Canadian leaders.

Shaye spoke on the arrest of Huawei’s CFO, Meng Wanzhou, the push to ban Huawei from 5G networks and defended the camps China uses to house Muslim Uyghurs in the province of Xinjiang.

Major headlines that surfaced less than two weeks after the event included Ambassador Shaye being nominated for a new role, as China’s ambassador to Paris, and former Prime Minister Jean Chretien, offering to go to Beijing to help with Canada—China relations.

Shooting War

This special editorial event brought together some of the world’s best-known conflict photographers for the first time in history. Their careers have covered over 50 years of conflict – from Tim Page’s ground-breaking photos of the Vietnam War that came to define how the West viewed the conflict, to modern day conflict in Afghanistan and Syria, shot by Joao Silva and Laurence Geai.

Despite having more than 200 people in attendance, the scene was intimate, the photographers incredibly candid and frank, and their comradery visible. The rare and horrific experiences this group has in common, ties them together in a manner in which people outside their work, cannot compete with. David Guttenfelder put it quite frankly by saying he has a private life, but that the intimacy he shares with his fellow photographers runs deeper than the people in his personal life.

Celebrating The Globe’s 175th Anniversary

To round out a year of commemorating The Globe’s 175th anniversary, we celebrated by looking ahead with The Canada Future Forward Summit. We looked at issues that would be affecting generations to come, focusing on the 25 years that lie ahead for the nation.

Lieutenant-General Romeo Dallaire closed out day one with a keynote speech, calling for the voting age to be lowered to 16 years of age , to get young people engaged earlier on.

Dallaire described the young leaders he anticipates will emerge in the coming years.

He referred to people under 25 as a generation without borders. He explained that thanks to their deep understanding of technology, and their ability to connect with people throughout the world on the internet, they can grasp grand concepts surrounding human rights and the environment, for the whole of the planet.

“I think that ultimately the youth will at one point, create such a ruckus, that we will have to shift gears or simply get out of the way.”

Helping bookend our two-day celebration was 18-year-old Vishal Vijay, a closing keynote speaker, who embodies exactly what Dallaire described. In 2012, Vijay co-founded EveryChildNow, to help other kids, locally and globally get their basic needs.

With the federal election approaching this October, we anticipate that we will continue our discussions on many of the issues we explored during The Canada Future Forward Summit, including building a housing strategy for the future.