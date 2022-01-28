Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
Investors, shareholders and regulators are increasingly demanding more transparency from businesses on their sustainability and social performance. How are Canadian corporations changing the way they measure, value and report on their environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks and progress?
On January 18, 2022, The Globe and Mail hosted a webcast that explored these themes and provided insights on corporate reporting and goal-setting in the climate change era. The webcast was part of The Globe and Mail’s climate change event series.
Jeff Jones, sustainable finance and ESG reporter with The Globe and Mail, kicked off the event with a lively interview featuring Catherine McCall, executive director of the Canadian Coalition for Good Governance.
Following their conversation, Ally Karmali, sustainability practice lead with IBM Canada Ltd.; Susan Grey, director of sustainability with Cenovus; and Lee Hodgkinson, head of sustainability and technical services with Dream Unlimited, were part of a panel that discussed the approaches and data businesses need for heightened transparency on ESG performance.
