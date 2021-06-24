How Canada’s best brands lead with values

Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.

Report on Business magazine hosted a virtual event on June 17 to bring executive leaders together to discuss how to succeed in the shifting economy. Called Values-Based Business, the webcast featured honourees from the magazine’s inaugural Best B2B Brands list.

Developed in partnership with Ipsos, the Best B2B Brands project gauges trust and brand reputation of enterprises across industry sectors, including software, consulting, legal services and banking.

Missed the live event or would like to view it again?

Shopify tops the list of best brands in part due to its success with digital transformation, rapid growth and positive employee culture. The top 25 list also includes Salesforce, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, RBC, Telus, IBM and others.

The webcast began with a conversation between James Cowan, editor of Report on Business magazine and Mary Beth Barbour, senior vice-president and client partner with Ipsos. Ms. Barbour shared insights on the Best B2B Brands methodology, along with highlights and trends revealed by the research.

Following the interview, a panel of Best B2B leaders discussed how corporate culture underpins top business priorities such as diversity and inclusion, digital transformation, social purpose and innovation.

Panelists reflected on challenges and strategies related to building and sustaining strong cultures through the pandemic, along with how customer and shareholder expectations are evolving.

The panel, moderated by Rita Trichur, senior business writer and columnist with The Globe and Mail, included the following speakers:

Robert A. Davis, partner and chief inclusion and diversity officer with KPMG in Canada

Frank Attaie, vice-president of technology sales with IBM Canada

Margaret Stuart, country manager, Canada with Salesforce

Jill Schnarr, chief social innovation and communications officer with Telus



Report on Business magazine presented the event with sponsor support from IBM Canada.