How technology is changing agriculture

How is technology modernizing farming and driving new opportunities for food production in Canada? The Globe and Mail hosted the third webcast in a series of events focused on food supply and sustainability on June 22, to bring farmers and technology experts together to discuss how the industry is changing.

Ryan MacDonald, senior editor of climate, environment and resources, moderated the virtual panel discussion, which included the following speakers:

Barry Murchie, president and CEO of GoodLeaf Farms - GoodLeaf is a Guelph, Ont.-based indoor vertical farm company. Mr. Murchie discussed how vertical farms are enabling Canada to grow more of its own leafy greens and other produce, easing its reliance on food imports. Indoor farms are not affected by the weather, use less water and shorten the distance food has to travel to consumers, he explained.

Mohammed Ashour, co-founder and CEO of Aspire Food Group - Aspire is opening the world’s first fully-automated cricket protein manufacturing plant, in London, Ont. Mr. Ashour said insects hold vast potential to help the world meet demand for protein and they can be produced sustainably. The new facility will use automation and data analytics for optimal efficiency and product innovation, he noted.

Kendra Donnelly, managing partner with Korova Feeders Ltd. - Korova is a cattle feedlot, ranching and farm operation near Acme, Alberta. Ms. Donnelly described how her family ranch is using technology to raise livestock with fewer resources, leading to a more sustainable approach to farming. Data tracking and analytics technology make it possible to gather more information on the cattle, boosting efficiency, safety and consumer engagement, she said.

Shanika Abeysinghe, co-founder of Bessie - Ms. Abeysinghe and her co-founders started Bessie, based in Calgary, to provide farmers with a more direct path to consumers. Since launching the Bessie Box program - a home delivery service bringing meat and other products fresh from local farms - the company has branched out to provide software and e-commerce services to farmers looking to optimize their business operations, Ms. Abeysinghe said.

