How top Canadian entrepreneurs are overcoming barriers to growth

Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.

Report on Business magazine released its annual ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies in October. The list is a roundup of the country’s boldest businesses - those who are growing their revenues, expanding their workforces and venturing into new markets. How are they doing it? The Globe and Mail hosted a series of webcasts called Growth Week in October, to bring some of these entrepreneurs together with industry experts to share advice and learnings from the fast track.

James Cowan, former editor of Report on Business magazine, kicked off the series on October 4 with a webcast called Ask the Experts: Tips and tricks to facilitate growth, featuring entrepreneurs and executives from the Top Growing Companies list. The panel discussed strategies to access capital, set the right pace for growth, find and retain talent and support employee engagement.

Story continues below advertisement

Missed the live event or would like to view it again? Scroll down to the video player, below.

The panel featured the following speakers:

Suzie Yorke, CEO and founder of Love Good Fats . Ranked as number one on the list, Love Good Fats is a hyper-growth company, going from concept to one of North America’s top bar brands in a few short years. Ms. Yorke reflected on how her business has navigated rapid growth, including a recent U.S. expansion.

. Ranked as number one on the list, Love Good Fats is a hyper-growth company, going from concept to one of North America’s top bar brands in a few short years. Ms. Yorke reflected on how her business has navigated rapid growth, including a recent U.S. expansion. Loren Rafeson, partner, growth equity with BDC. Mr. Rafeson discussed how the pandemic is shifting plans and priorities for businesses and he also shared strategies for entrepreneurs to tackle issues such as finding the right balance between growth strategy and profitability.

Mr. Rafeson discussed how the pandemic is shifting plans and priorities for businesses and he also shared strategies for entrepreneurs to tackle issues such as finding the right balance between growth strategy and profitability. Mallorie Brodie, CEO of Bridgit. Ms. Brodie talked about her experience launching Bridgit, a software company in the construction sector, as a first-time founder. She provided strategies for finding and retaining talent, and overcoming financial challenges through growth.

Ms. Brodie talked about her experience launching Bridgit, a software company in the construction sector, as a first-time founder. She provided strategies for finding and retaining talent, and overcoming financial challenges through growth. Navaid Mansuri, chief financial officer with Dialogue. Ms. Mansuri discussed how Dialogue, a virtual health care business, is maintaining corporate culture, especially through the pandemic. He shared ideas to support employees and keep them engaged in the era of remote work.

View the full webcast (60 minutes) below:

The Globe and Mail presented the event with sponsor support from BDC.