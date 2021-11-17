Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
Report on Business magazine published its first annual list of Canada’s Top Wealth Advisors in October. The list, produced in partnership with SHOOK Research, identified financial advisors who are raising the bar on service, quality and performance. The Globe and Mail brought some of these advisors - and other industry experts - to the virtual stage on November 8, to share strategies and ideas to succeed in a changed economy through the pandemic and beyond.
Globe and Mail journalists moderated the discussions, covering a range of issues including inflation, performance in a low-yield environment, tax strategy, team-building and service models. Continuing education credits were coordinated by The Globe and Mail’s accreditation partner, Learnedly.
View the full event via the recorded webcast videos, below.
Part one includes:
- Opening remarks by Pablo Fuchs, editor of Globe Advisor;
- An overview of the Top Wealth Advisors ranking program by SHOOK Research, featuring Callie Almes, associate vice-president and project leader, RJ Shook, founder and president; and Liz Shook, co-founder and COO;
- A discussion on market risks and opportunities featuring Ian Riach, senior vice-president and portfolio manager with Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions, in conversation with Darcy Keith, investing editor and reporter with The Globe and Mail;
- Perspectives on inflation with David Tulk, portfolio manager with Fidelity Investments; Kathryn Del Greco, vice-president and investment advisor with Del Greco Wealth Management, TD Wealth Private Investment Advice; in conversation with James Cowan, investing and personal finance editor with The Globe and Mail;
- Strategies for income in a low-interest world with Matt Brill, head of North America investment grade with Invesco; Jennifer Tozser, senior vice-president and portfolio manager with National Bank Financial Wealth Management; and Rob Carrick, personal finance columnist with The Globe and Mail.
View part one, below:
Part two includes:
- Ideas to build and engage the right team, featuring Michael A. Schweitzer, senior vice-president and head of high net worth group with Capital Group; Rob McClelland, vice-president, co-branch owner and senior financial planning advisor with Assante Capital Management Ltd.; in conversation with Rajeshni Naidu-Ghelani, assistant editor with Globe Advisor at The Globe and Mail;
- A panel of Canada’s Top Wealth Advisors, moderated by Pablo Fuchs, editor of Globe Advisor at The Globe and Mail. The panel included Maili Wong, executive vice-president, senior portfolio manager and board director with Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.; Alexandra Horwood, director of wealth management, portfolio manager and investment advisor with Richardson Wealth; Jay Smith, first vice-president, portfolio manager and investment advisor with CIBC Wood Gundy; and Rob Tétrault, branch manager, senior vice-president and portfolio manager with Tétrault Wealth Advisory Group at Canaccord Genuity Corp.;
- ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) insights for high net worth clients, featuring Jeff Jones, ESG and sustainable finance reporter at The Globe and Mail, in conversation with An-Lap Vo-Dignard, senior vice-president, portfolio manager and investment advisor with the Vo-Dignard Provost Group at National Bank Financial; and Deborah Debas, responsible investment specialist with Desjardins Wealth Management.
View part two, below:
Part three includes:
- A conversation on tax planning strategies with Jamie Golombek, managing director of tax and estate planning with CIBC Private Wealth Management; and Clare O’Hara, wealth management reporter with The Globe and Mail;
- Remarks by Craig Meeds, head of private investment advice at TD Wealth, Private Wealth Management;
- A panel discussion on the service model of the future featuring three of Canada’s Top Wealth Advisors: Wes Ashton, co-founder and director of growth strategy with Harbourfront Wealth Management; Darren Coleman, senior vice-president and portfolio manager with the private client group with Coleman Wealth at Raymond James Ltd.; Laura Barclay, vice-president and senior portfolio manager with TD Bank Private Investment Counsel; along with industry expert, Matthew Cicci, senior managing director with Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management Canada. Fiona Collie, program manager of business and financial products with The Globe and Mail, moderated the panel.
View part three, below:
Report on Business magazine and The Globe and Mail presented the event in partnership with SHOOK Research and accreditation partner, Learnedly; along with sponsor support from BMO Private Wealth, Canaccord Genuity, Capital Group, CIBC Asset Management, Desjardins, Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, Invesco and TD Wealth.