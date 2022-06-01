Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
The pandemic has been an unwelcome reminder of how much health matters not only to our own lives, but to the lives – and livelihoods – of all Canadians. Over the past two years, delayed care and surgical backlogs have led to premature deaths. The pandemic has also disrupted supply chains, business operations and employee productivity. What approaches and strategies will recognize the linkages between a healthy population and a healthy economy?
The Globe and Mail hosted a webcast on May 11 to bring leading voices together to explore what a new health care system in Canada might look like, and the strategies, partnerships and polices that will support national prosperity for the long term.
Carly Weeks, health reporter with The Globe and Mail hosted and moderated the event. She opened with a conversation with Nadeem Esmail, senior fellow with the Fraser Institute. Mr. Esmail commented on what the pandemic has revealed about the capacity of Canada’s health system, and he shared ideas for improvement.
Dr. Danyaal Raza, past chair of Canadian Doctors for Medicare and family physician with St. Michael’s Hospital, Unity Health Toronto, shared views on the relationship of health care to Canada’s economy, and ideas that took hold during the pandemic that might be implemented on a broader scale.
A panel discussion followed, focusing on the patient experience, community-based health care and investments, strategies and approaches to improve the system for all Canadians. The panel included Dr. Katharine Smart, president of the Canadian Medical Association; Dr. Dante Morra, chief of staff and president of THP Solutions with Trillium Health Partners; Cheryl Prescod, executive director of Black Creek Community Health Centre; and Craig Conoley, caregiver and advocate.
