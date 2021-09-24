Innovating Canadian health care

Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.

Every day, physicians, technology providers and researchers are discovering and identifying new treatments, therapies and approaches to patient care. The question is, are these new innovations being put into practice in Canada?

The Globe and Mail brought a group of experts and patient advocates together on September 22 to tackle that question. André Picard, health reporter and columnist with The Globe and Mail, moderated the panel discussion, which covered both opportunities and hurdles related to health innovation.

Story continues below advertisement

Missed the live event or would like to view it again? Scroll down to the video player, below.

The panel included the following speakers:

Neil Fraser, president of Medtronic Canada

Dr. Harindra C. Wijeysundera, chief of the Schulich Heart Program and division head of cardiology, with Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

Zayna Khayat, future strategist with SE Health

Carolyn Canfield, citizen-patient

The group discussed topics such as newer, less-invasive medical procedures and the speed of their adoption in Canadian health care settings, along with better approaches to build trust and engage patients. They also defined what health innovation means, and talked about strategies to navigate obstacles to change.

Watch the full webcast (60 minutes) below:

The Globe and Mail presented the webcast with sponsor support from Medtronic.