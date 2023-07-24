The impact of workplace experiences on the choices of young women in the early stages of their careers cannot be underestimated. These experiences heavily influence their decisions to either remain with their current organization or seek opportunities elsewhere. Talent retention is increasingly competitive in today’s market, making it crucial to assess what strategies are effective in fostering career progression for women.
On June 28, The Globe and Mail hosted a webcast featuring emerging leaders and advocates for talent development. They shared what they value from employers, and how businesses can better position themselves to retain young women in the early stages of their careers.
Speakers:
- Karlene Horsfield, Geotechnical Engineer & Team Coordinator, WSP Canada
- Jena Cammisoli, Director and Global Head, Campus Recruitment & Talent Development, Scotiabank
- Rachel Wong, Co-Founder, Monday Girl
- Irene Galea, Reporter, The Globe and Mail (moderator)
