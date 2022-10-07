Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
Whether they’re digging for metals, minerals or energy sources, Canadian mining companies have been facing multiple, and growing, sources of pressure on their business models in recent years. The federal government has committed Canada to a goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. The mining sector as a whole has also been impacted by announcements from major institutional investors that future investment decisions will be largely based on a company’s alignment with ESG criteria.
On September 28 The Globe and Mail hosted a virtual panel discussion to explore the technology, innovation and investments required to reduce emissions in mining and increase engagement and participation by Indigenous communities.
Niall McGee, mining reporter with The Globe and Mail, hosted the discussion. The panel featured the following sustainability and mining leaders:
- Nick Ponto, associate partner, energy and mining with IBM Consulting. Mr. Ponto talked about the role of mining in Canada’s goals to achieve net-zero emissions, along with technologies to help boost sustainability.
- Alice Wong, senior vice president and chief corporate officer with Cameco. Working with a company that mines materials to help support the transition to the clean economy, Ms. Wong talked about sustainability and Indigenous engagement strategies, along with developments in ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance).
- Saga Williams, owner, AS Williams Consulting. As an Indigenous engagement consultant and negotiator, Ms. Williams shared views on why mining projects stall at the community level, along with the need for mining companies to better engage and include Indigenous communities in development.
- Dustin Angelo, president and CEO of Novamera. Through his start-up company, Mr. Angelo has developed technology to enable safer, more profitable and sustainable resource extraction, in large part by reducing energy and mining waste.
