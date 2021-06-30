Nuclear energy and the climate change response

Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.

What role will nuclear energy play in Canada’s response to climate change? The Globe and Mail hosted a webcast on June 29 to bring energy and sustainability experts together to discuss risks, opportunities and considerations related to nuclear energy.

Emma Graney, energy reporter with The Globe and Mail in Calgary moderated the webcast and began with an interview with Heather Campbell, executive director of clean technology with Alberta Innovates, the province’s largest research and innovation agency.

Ms. Campbell discussed Alberta’s interest in small modular reactors (SMRs) as a potential path to decarbonize the province’s electricity grid and industries. She also shared insights on the role of collaboration now that Alberta, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore SMRs.

Following the interview Ms. Graney hosted a panel of energy and sustainability experts who discussed how SMRs might reduce emissions in sectors such as oil and gas, provide opportunities to meet growing energy demand arising from electrification, deliver cleaner energy to remote communities, and drive Indigenous engagement and participation in energy development.

The group also covered risks such as the potential for cost overruns with SMRs and concerns among the public about safety and the storage of nuclear waste. The panel included the following speakers:

Robin Manley, vice-president of new nuclear development with Ontario Power Generation (OPG)

Sean Willy, president and CEO of Des Nedhe Group

M.V. Ramana, professor and Simons Chair in Disarmament, Global and Human Security with the University of British Columbia

Bronwyn Hyland, program lead for clean energy and hydrogen with Suncor Energy

