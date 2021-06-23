Planning for a green, inclusive recovery

Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.

As the global pandemic begins to wind down, economic, social and sustainability experts are turning their attention to recovery. The Globe and Mail hosted a webcast on June 15 to create a forum for discussion on how Canada might support inclusion, sustainability and equality in the post-pandemic era.

Missed the live event or would like to view it again? Scroll down to the video player, below.

Story continues below advertisement

Adam Radwanski, climate change columnist and feature writer with The Globe and Mail hosted the webcast and started with a conversation with Steve MacDonald, CEO of Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA).

Mr. MacDonald discussed new developments such as oil sands producers’ net-zero commitments, and strategies to accelerate the transition to the clean economy.

Following the interview, a panel of sustainability, inclusion and economic leaders discussed ideas to increase participation in the climate change response, to respect Indigenous sovereignty and ensure individuals and communities aren’t left behind in the green transition.

The panel included:

Ally Karmali, sustainability practice lead with IBM Canada Ltd.

Francis Fong, managing director and senior economist with TD Economics

Anna-Kay Russell, director of strategy and governance with Leading Change Canada

Crystal Lameman, government relations advisor and treaty coordinator with Beaver Lake Cree Nation

Watch the full video below (60 minutes)

The Globe and Mail presented the event with sponsor support from IBM Canada Ltd.