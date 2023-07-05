Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
Extreme weather events such as heat domes, wildfires, and flooding are posing physical risks for Canada’s electricity grids, alongside digital threats such as cyberattacks. What does the changing risk landscape mean for utilities, consumers, and businesses?
The Globe and Mail hosted a hybrid event on June 22 to bring energy, climate, and technology innovators together to discuss the future of power grids in view of climate change, electrification, and the emergence of distributed energy.
Matthew McClearn, data journalist with The Globe and Mail moderated the event. He began with a conversation with Francis Bradley, president and CEO of Electricity Canada.
Mr. Bradley discussed impacts and learnings from recent events such as wildfires, along with priorities to make electricity grids more resilient to cyberattacks and other threats.
A panel of experts and energy leaders then dove deeper into the risks and solutions, covering issues such as Indigenous leadership in energy projects, opportunities for consumers to participate in balancing electricity demand, and top priorities for utilities in view of climate change. The panel included:
- Umesh Patel, director of marketing with Eaton Canada
- Chris Henderson, president of Lumos Energy and founding executive director of Indigenous Clean Energy
- Daniela Carcasole, EY Canada assurance energy leader and Canadian power and utilities leader
- Giselle De Grandis, manager of business development and market strategy with Hydro One
