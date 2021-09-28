Preparing for extreme weather

Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.

How should Canada prepare for the extreme weather events, floods and wildfires related to climate change? On September 23 The Globe and Mail convened a group of climate change experts and adaptation proponents to discuss how cities, communities and industries can become safer and more resilient.

Adam Radwanski, climate change columnist and feature writer with The Globe and Mail, moderated the event, opening with an interview with Charles Brindamour, CEO of Intact Financial Corp.

Mr. Brindamour commented on the policies and initiatives needed to support climate change adaptation, along with the role of the private sector. Climate change carries risk for businesses but adaptation and mitigation also present opportunities, he said.

Following the interview, a panel discussion covered themes such as risks that are specific to Canada related to climate change; the impact of climate change and the adaptation response in Indigenous communities; how Canada compares to other developed countries on adaptation; and the actions individuals, businesses and policy makers might undertake to support resilience.

The panel included the following speakers:

David Gold, chief meteorologist, Global Business Services with IBM

Shianne McKay, senior project manager with the Centre for Indigenous Environmental Resources

Blair Feltmate, professor and head of the Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation at University of Waterloo

Anne Hammill, senior director of resilience with the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD)

The Globe and Mail presented the webcast with sponsor support from IBM.