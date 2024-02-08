Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
The Globe and Mail hosted a hybrid event in Halifax on January 25, the fourth in a series called “Public-Private Health Care - Can we find the right balance?”
Health care leaders, providers and patients shared challenges and solutions for an expanding population and economic growth. Speakers discussed the role of the public and private sectors in easing the current crisis and seizing new opportunities for the long term.
The event began with an opening ceremony led by Elder Ann (Annjij) LaBillois, Elder in Residence at Dalhousie University.
Dr. Kathleen Ross, president of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA), delivered an introduction, sharing data and insights on Canada’s current health systems and access to care.
Pauline Dakin, Assistant Professor at University of King’s College’s School of Journalism, Writing and Publishing then interviewed Robert Zed, chairman and CEO of Triangle Strategies and chair of Brightlight Health, on delivering care to an expanding population in view of Nova Scotia’s record-high population growth in 2022.
Following the interview, Dakin moderated a panel discussion on the role of technology, innovation and partnership in meeting the need for increased health care capacities. Speakers included:
- Dr. Tara Sampalli, senior director of implementation science and evaluation, and global health systems planning, research, innovation and discovery at Nova Scotia Health.
- Pam Kennedy, pharmacist and pharmacy owner, Bridgewater Guardian
- Dr. Brent Young, academic director of Indigenous health at Dalhousie University in the faculty of medicine
André Picard, health reporter and columnist with The Globe and Mail then joined Virginia McIntyre, president and executive director of the People In Pain Network (PIPN) for a conversation on navigating the health care system.
Picard also hosted a panel on the role community care, technology and public-private partnerships have in closing gaps in health care access. The panel included:
- Abbey Sanford, RN and manager of health system partnerships at Maple
- Dr. Colin Audain, president of Doctors Nova Scotia
- Dr. Leisha Hawker, family physician at the North End Community Health Centre, Regency Park Addiction Clinic and co-founder of the Newcomer Health Clinic
- Sharon Davis-Murdoch, co-president and director of the Health Association of African Canadians
Dr. Jeff Blackmer, executive vice president of global health and chief medical officer of CMA then closed the event with summary remarks.
Watch the full event below:
