Most Canadian provinces and territories use a blend of public and private providers for health care services and funding. But longer wait times, an aging population, and the health care labour shortage are prompting governments, physicians, care providers and patients to wonder if there’s a greater role to play for the private sector.
The Globe and Mail is hosting a series of national events focused on approaches to improve patient access, experience, equity and outcomes across public and private systems in Canada. The second event in the series took place in Montreal on October 23 and focused on patient care and access in a system with more private providers.
Missed the live event or would like to view it again? Scroll down to view the full event in English or French.
André Picard, health reporter and columnist with The Globe and Mail began the event with an interview with Marco Laverdiere, Canada research chair on collaborative culture in health law and policy at the University of Montréal. The conversation focused on the impacts of the Chaoulli case in shaping Quebec’s current mix of public and private health care.
Co-moderator Fanny Lévesque, journalist with La Presse, then hosted a panel of physicians focused on the factors that influence physicians to work in public care, private care or both. The panel included:
- Dr. Alain Vadeboncœur, emergency physician and former head of the emergency medicine department at the Montreal Heart Institute
- Dr. Isabelle Leblanc, family physician and assistant professor at McGill University
- Emanuel Louis, president of the Association of Medical Students at the University of Montréal
- Dr. Daniel Lapointe, anesthesiologist and founder of Opera MD
Ms. Lévesque followed with a panel of health care and patient advocacy leaders discussing how public and private clinics compare and contrast. The panel included:
- Dr. Pascal-André Vendittoli, co-owner of Duval Orthopedic Clinic
- Amy Ma, patient and public advisor
- Dr Jacques Ricard, medical consultant and MSSS provincial responsible for OPUS-AP
Following that discussion Mr. Picard hosted a culminating panel including perspectives from health care policy, patient advocacy and providers. Joining the panel were:
- Dr Jean-Joseph Condé, Quebec representative of the Canadian Medical Association
- Dr. Gaétan Barrette, former minister of health, Quebec
- Christine Laliberté, nurse practitioner and president of the Association of Specialized Nurse Practitioners of Quebec
- Géraldine Jippé, Advocate of diversity and inclusion in patient care
Joseph K. Mayer, executive vice president of advocacy, engagement and governance with the Canadian Medical Association summarized the event through closing comments.
View the full event below:
