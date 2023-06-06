Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
Whether it’s unlocking capital, expertise or project management, the private sector has become a big contributor to public projects in Canada, from infrastructure to service delivery. But beyond traditional projects, public-private partnerships (P3s) are increasingly focused on social and environmental issues. As Canada continues to navigate urgent priorities such as health care, housing, Indigenous reconciliation and climate change, there’s a growing recognition that governments can not work alone.
On May 8, 2023 The Globe and Mail hosted an event discussing some of Canada’s most impactful P3s and the social impacts they have delivered. Speakers also shared strategies, approaches and ideas for P3 success.
Ian Bailey, staff reporter with The Globe and Mail’s Ottawa Bureau and Her Excellency Hanne Fugl Eskjær, ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Canada, delivered opening remarks at the event. The ambassador shared insights on the role of P3s in Danish society.
Next Dorthe Keis, partner, architect and business area manager at Arkitema, gave a presentation on how Canada’s approach to P3s differs from other jurisdictions, and what changes might unlock more P3 opportunities to support social and sustainability goals in Canada.
Following Keis’s presentation, was a panel discussion on approaches to trust and governance for P3s. Ian Bailey interviewed Cherie Brant, partner and national leader of Indigenous law at Borden Ladner Gervais, Lisa Mitchell, president and CEO of the Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships (CCPPP), Matti Siemiatycki, director of the Infrastructure Institute and professor in the department of geography & planning at the University Of Toronto and Adam Marsella, director of corporate affairs and external affairs at Novo Nordisk Canada.
After the panel, Jeffrey Cyr, managing partner of Raven Indigenous Capital Partners, gave a presentation demonstrating an effective P3 in action, covering the strategies and framework proven to be successful, along with benefits and impacts to date. Following the presentation, Menaka Raman-Wilms, host of The Globe and Mail’s The Decibel podcast, interviewed Cyr about his presentation.
The day’s closing keynote presentation was delivered by Mitchell Cohen, president and CEO of The Daniels Corporation, who shared insights on how Canada might leverage its private sector, policy frameworks and investments to support social and sustainable progress.
