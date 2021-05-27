Reducing food waste in Canada

Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.

The Globe and Mail hosted a webcast on May 18 to explore strategies to reduce food waste. Statistics show more than half of all the food produced for Canada ends up in the garbage due to waste throughout the supply chain including homes, retailers, foodservice businesses and producers.

Ryan MacDonald, senior editor of climate, environment and resources with The Globe and Mail hosted the event, opening with a pre-recorded interview with Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. Ms. Bibeau discussed new policy responses to food loss including the Food Waste Reduction Challenge.

Following the interview Mr. MacDonald hosted a panel of food system experts who discussed the main causes of food waste in Canada, environmental and societal impacts, and strategies to reduce loss. The panel included:

Mohit Grover, senior vice-president of innovation and strategy with Sobeys

Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest

Joshna Maharaj, chef, author and activist

Josh Domingues, founder and CEO of Flashfood

The Globe and Mail presented the webcast with sponsor support from McCain Foods.