Net-zero declarations are proliferating across the Canadian economy. But beyond the end goal, what do these commitments mean for businesses at a practical level, and how are leaders pairing action with their pledges? From accurate data to strategic planning to ESG reporting, net-zero is one of the most complex missions facing business leaders today.
On June 19, 2023 The Globe and Mail hosted an event featuring top executive leaders and experts focused on effective climate action for today and the future.
Ryan Riordan, director of research at the Institute for Sustainable Finance opened the event with a presentation looking at the Canadian business landscape in view of net-zero goals, commitments and progress to date.
Next, Rita Trichur, Globe and Mail senior business writer and columnist hosted a panel conversation examining the key considerations business leaders face when targeting net zero goals. Angie Lamarsh, head of sustainable finance and commercial banking for HSBC Bank Canada and Coro Strandberg, president of Strandberg Consulting, shared their insights on why Net Zero is not a straightforward journey and differs by company, industry and regulatory backdrop.
Jordan Chittley, editor of Globe Drive continued the day’s discussions by hosting a panel on decarbonizing Canada’s transportation ecosystem. Stephen Beatty, vice president and corporate secretary of Toyota Canada and Lauren Tedesco, senior vice president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, spoke about the people, strategies and skills required to achieve net-zero status for passenger and freight transportation vehicles.
Next, Frederick Morency, vice president of sustainability and innovation at Schneider Electric, Ashwin Nevatia, chief financial officer of Equifax Canada and Joanna Jackson, director of sustainability and innovation at Minto Properties sat down with Dawn Calleja, editor of Report on Business magazine to discuss their net zero strategies.
Following the panel, Fred Lalonde, co-founder and CEO of Hopper, was interviewed by Sierra Bein, editor of The Globe and Mail’s Climate Change Newsletter on the potential of carbon capture and offsetting to be a turnkey route to net zero for businesses of all sizes and industries.
Bruce Lourie, president of the Ivey Foundation and Adam Radwanski, Globe and Mail climate change columnist and feature writer, closed out the event with a discussion on how the growing push to achieve net zero will change Canada’s economy and the ways in which we work and live.
