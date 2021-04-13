Speeding the shift to alternative-fuel vehicles

Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.

What strategies, investments and policies will speed the transition to alternative-fuel vehicles? The Globe and Mail hosted a virtual panel discussion on April 7 to bring experts together to discuss what is helping – and hindering – the shift to lower-carbon technologies in passenger and freight transportation.

Missed the live event or would like to view it again? Scroll down to the video player, below.

Story continues below advertisement

The panel included the following transportation and energy experts:

Sarah Smith, director of low carbon transportation and LNG business growth with FortisBC;

Josipa Petrunic, president and CEO of the Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC);

Carolyn Kim, director of transportation with Pembina Institute;

Raed Kadri, head of Ontario’s Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Network (AVIN).

Petrina Gentile, contributor to The Globe and Mail moderated the discussion. Panelists covered themes such as policy levers to support sustainable transportation, strategies to build engagement with consumers and business customers, and infrastructure investments.

Watch the full video below (one hour):

The Globe and Mail presented the event with sponsor support from FortisBC.