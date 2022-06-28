Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
Canada’s inflation rate jumped to 6.7 per cent in March 2022, the highest since 1991. At the same time, interest rates are rising and markets are responding to impacts from the pandemic, the conflict in Ukraine and supply chain issues. These forces are changing the outlook for retirement income and savings and in both positive and negative ways.
The Globe and Mail hosted the Money Matters live event on June 20 to provide tactics for retirees looking to assess their spending, goals and income today and in the future.
Missed the live event or would like to view it again? See the video player below.
Erica Alini, personal finance reporter with The Globe and Mail, kicked off the event with an interview with Kelley Keehn, personal finance educator and best-selling author of Talk Money to Me. Ms. Keehn talked about how the pandemic has affected retirement plans, what rising interest rates and inflation mean for retirement finances, and strategies for retirees carrying mortgages.
Following the discussion Ms. Alini interviewed Jackie Porter, certified financial planner and founder of Team Jackie Porter. The interview covered the different phases of retirement and the associated costs of each, such as health care and personal support workers.
A panel discussion followed, moderated by Rob Carrick, personal finance columnist with The Globe and Mail. The panel discussed investment options, accounts and strategies to generate and preserve income in retirement. The group included Som Seif, founder and CEO of Purpose Investments; Jason Pereira, partner with Woodgate Financial Inc.; Alexandra Macqueen, director of content development with FP Canada; and Julia Chung, partner, CEO and senior financial planner with Spring Planning.
The conclude the event Mr. Carrick guided a conversation on the transfer of wealth, discussing strategies for parents and grandparents to financially support the next generation with costs such as housing. The interview featured Wilmot George, vice president of tax, retirement and estate planning with CI Global Asset Management; and Mallory McGrath, founder and CEO of Viive Planning.
Watch the full event below.
The Globe and Mail presented the event with support from Purpose Investments. To learn about upcoming Globe and Mail events visit www.globeandmail.com/events.