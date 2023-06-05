Skip to main content
Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team.

The Globe and Mail and SHOOK Research hosted the first annual Top Women Wealth Advisors conference on May 16, a morning of networking and sharing among some of the nation’s most successful financial advisors.

The event drew honourees from the Top Women Wealth Advisors list, along with industry specialists, for conversations on topics such as building successful teams, mentoring the next generation of women advisors, communicating with clients and navigating market risks.

  • Diana Matheson, two-time Olympic medalist with Canada's national soccer team, closed the event with a conversations about leadership and overcoming challenges. - Photo by Galit Rodan

The event was presented with sponsor support by Raymond James, Richardson Wealth, BMO Wealth Management and Canaccord Genuity, along with accreditation partner, Learnedly, and industry partner, Women in Capital Markets.

