The Globe and Mail and SHOOK Research hosted the first annual
Top Women Wealth Advisors conference on May 16, a morning of networking and sharing among some of the nation’s most successful financial advisors.
The event drew honourees from the
Top Women Wealth Advisors list, along with industry specialists, for conversations on topics such as building successful teams, mentoring the next generation of women advisors, communicating with clients and navigating market risks. View photos from the event below: Diana Matheson, two-time Olympic medalist with Canada's national soccer team, closed the event with a conversations about leadership and overcoming challenges.
- Photo by Galit Rodan 1 of 19 Corrine Spiegel, senior wealth advisor, and portfolio manager with Forest Hill Group at Scotia Wealth Management (one of Canada's Top Women Wealth Advisors) spoke about effective communication with clients. 2 of 19 Lara Zink, president and CEO of Women in Capital Markets opened the event with a presentation focused on the current level of participation by women in the wealth industry and what changes might boost representation. 4 of 19 Jenny Zhou, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager with CIBC Wood Gundy (middle) shares the stage with Tina Tehranchian, senior wealth advisor at Assante Capital Management Ltd. Both were named 2023 Top Women Wealth Advisors. 5 of 19 The event drew Top Women Wealth Advisors from across the country for a day of networking and sharing. 6 of 19 Gillian Stovel Rivers, senior wealth advisor with Assante Financial Management Ltd. (left - one of Canada's Top Women Wealth Advisors) participates in a conversation about building your personal brand, with Jenni McIsaac, chief experience officer, wealth management with Canaccord Genuity Corp. 7 of 19 Pablo Fuchs, editor of Globe Advisor at The Globe and Mail, opens the event. 8 of 19 Canada's Top Women Wealth Advisors and industry specialists gathered for a morning of networking and idea exchange at The Globe and Mail on May 16. The event was presented with sponsor support by Raymond James, Richardson Wealth, BMO Wealth Management and Canaccord Genuity, along with accreditation partner, Learnedly, and industry partner, Women in Capital Markets.