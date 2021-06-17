Supporting Canada’s shift to cleaner energy

Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.

How might Canada decarbonize and diversify its energy sector? As oil and gas companies announce net-zero commitments and clean energy continues to expand, how will communities and employees in traditional sectors make the transition?

The Globe and Mail hosted a webcast on June 10 to bring energy and sustainability experts together to discuss strategies, policies and investments to support the shift.

Missed the live event or would like to view it again? Scroll to the video, below.

Emma Graney, energy reporter with The Globe and Mail in Calgary moderated the webcast, and began with a discussion with Luisa Da Silva, executive director of Iron & Earth, a non-profit organization focused on creating opportunities for Canada’s energy workforce in the cleaner economy.

Ms. Da Silva shared examples from across the country of communities in which workers retrained to gain the skills required to work on solar projects.

Following the interview a panel of energy entrepreneurs, investors and sustainability experts discussed resource diversification, emerging opportunities such as geothermal and the importance of Indigenous leadership in project and infrastructure development. The panel included:

Kevin Krausert, CEO and co-founder of Avatar Innovations Inc.

Sharleen Gale, chief of Fort Nelson First Nation and chair of the First Nations Major Projects Coalition

Kirsten Marcia, founder and CEO of DEEP Earth Energy

Tyler Bryant, low-carbon policy manager with FortisBC

Watch the full webcast (60 minutes) below:

