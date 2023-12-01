Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
In 2016 the United Nations set out 17 goals to solve global issues such as climate change, access to education and health care by the year 2030. Businesses have a central role to play in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – and the benefits are huge. The UN estimates the SDGs will create US$12 trillion in new opportunities by 2030.
As sustainable development becomes increasingly important to investors, employees, and customers, how are organizations leveraging the SDGs to advance their corporate social responsibility programs? The Globe and Mail hosted webcast on November 28 to bring business leaders and experts together to share SDG strategies and essentials for businesses of all sizes.
Missed the live event or would like to view it again?
Rita Trichur, senior business writer and columnist with The Globe and Mail, began the discussion with an interview with Elizabeth Dove, executive director of the UN Global Compact Network Canada. The UN Global Compact Canada focuses on supporting organizations as they implement SDG programs.
Ms. Dove talked about what the SDGs are, why they matter, and how businesses and other organizations can tap into tools and resources to create their SDG roadmap.
Following the interview a panel of business leaders shared examples of SDG programs in action. They also discussed strategies to measure the impact of the programs, keep up the momentum over time, and link SDG programs to other business priorities such as ESG (Environment, Social and Governance). The panel included:
- Dr. Nidhi Pundhir, global head of CSR and director, HCLFoundation
- Todd Coakwell, senior director of sustainability and ESG disclosure with Nutrien
- Patrice Mousseau, founder and CEO of Satya Organic
- Maria Saros, vice president and global head of social impact with Scotiabank
Watch the full discussion (60 minutes)
