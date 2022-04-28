Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
What do recent developments in sustainable finance mean for investors and business? Sustainable finance is gaining momentum in large part due to developments in 2021 focused on ESG standards, benchmarks and corporate disclosure requirements.
With these key elements starting to coalesce in Canada and around the world, investors, financial and business leaders are preparing for new norms. The Globe and Mail broadcast the second annual Sustainable Finance Summit on April 27 to bring leading voices in business, investing and finance together to talk about what lies ahead.
Missed the broadcast or would like to view it again?
Ryan MacDonald, senior editor of climate, environment and resources, opened the event and welcomed the audience before handing off to Carol Wilding, president and CEO of CPA Ontario, who shared views on some of the most significant developments related to sustainable finance. Mr. MacDonald then interviewed Sean Cleary, chair of the Institute for Sustainable Finance, Smith School of Business, at Queen’s University. Mr. Cleary discussed how sustainable finance is changing in Canada and what the shifts mean for business.
The interview was followed by a conversation with Zlata Huddleston, partner, financial services with IBM Consulting and Patricia Fletcher, CEO of the Responsible Investment Association. The discussion focused on how markets are developing around sustainable finance, and how the investment community is incorporating ESG.
A panel of investors followed, providing a deeper look at how decisions related to capital are increasingly guided by ESG performance. Jeff Jones, sustainable finance and ESG reporter with The Globe and Mail moderated the panel, which featured Jeffrey Cyr, managing partner of Raven Indigenous Capital Partners, Hyewon Kong, vice-president and head of responsible investing with the Investment Management Corporation of Ontario, and Jay-Ann Gilfoy, president & CEO of Meridian.
Kelly Cryderman, Alberta reporter with The Globe and Mail then covered the topic of transition finance with Alyson Slater, senior director of sustainable finance with the Global Risk Institute, and Kevin Ranney, senior vice president of corporate solutions with Sustainalytics.
Increasing scrutiny of ESG performance by investors is changing reporting requirements for businesses across all sectors of the economy. Rita Trichur, senior business writer and columnist with The Globe and Mail moderated a panel of corporate leaders who discussed how their ESG strategies are changing and improving.
The panel featured Angie Hall, head of sustainable finance, commercial banking for HSBC Bank Canada, Pauline Alimchandani, CFO of Northland Power Inc., Trevor McLeod, director of ESG and public policy with Enbridge, and Chantale Despres, director of sustainability of CN.
View the playback:
