As business, industry and society become increasingly digital, data consumption is only expected to rise.
On Nov. 15, 2023 The Globe and Mail hosted a webcast featuring telecom experts, who shared their insights on strategies and solutions for a net zero telecom industry.
Speakers:
- Steve Rochlin, CEO & Founder, IMPACT ROI
- Jeanette Irekvist, President, Ericsson Canada
- Madeleine Redfern, COO, CanArctic Inuit Networks Inc.
- John Mallovy, VP Corporate Real Estate, Rogers
- Adrian Lee, Content Editor, Opinion, The Globe and Mail (moderator)
